Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 8.1%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Free Report) was down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.11 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 273,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 52,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The firm has a market cap of £19.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

