Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) Head to Head Comparison

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPI Energy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and BPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 7.92% 65.47% 8.64% BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.57 $96.67 million $5.46 1.92 BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Energy and BPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and BPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About BPI Energy

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

