Critical Review: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) versus The Competition

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) is one of 7,974 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 104.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 118.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $850.00 million $404.56 million 10.11 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Competitors $5.91 billion $495.35 million -53.29

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 1 6 0 2.86 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Competitors 4395 23977 30154 618 2.46

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus price target of $27.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 874.31%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 46.93% 12.58% 5.30% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Competitors -1,460.21% -312.28% -28.99%

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

