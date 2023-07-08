Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,633,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,731,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

CTKB opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.