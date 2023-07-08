Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.2 %
Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
