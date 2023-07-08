D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,507 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $129,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.81. 1,544,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,856. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

