D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $56,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. 993,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

