D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 551 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $86,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 214,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,813. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

