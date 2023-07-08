D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.20. 2,004,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

