D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $51,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %

CMI stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. 814,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.60 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average is $236.10.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

