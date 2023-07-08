Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.78 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $96.80 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $9.19 or 0.00030380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

