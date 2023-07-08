Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 9.5%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Free Report) fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 31,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 13,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

