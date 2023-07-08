Diversified LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 72,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

