Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 2,589 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 297,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 237,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

