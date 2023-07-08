Diversified LLC Sells 791 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
McDonald’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.