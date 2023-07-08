Diversified LLC Sells 791 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

