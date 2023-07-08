Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $147.66 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.12 billion and $147.66 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00322779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,092,286,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

