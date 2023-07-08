Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 44 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $455.83 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

