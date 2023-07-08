Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 44 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $455.83 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.85.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.