Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $185.66 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

