Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,300 ($16.50).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNLM. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.74) to GBX 1,330 ($16.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,226 ($15.56).

Dunelm Group Stock Up 4.3 %

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,035 ($13.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,398.65, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,126.06.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

