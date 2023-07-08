Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

