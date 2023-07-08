Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.73

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.73 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.96). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Eleco Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £64.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,583.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. Eleco’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eleco

Eleco Company Profile

In other news, insider Neil Pritchard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,799.47). 51.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

