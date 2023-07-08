ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,020.50 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $1,020.50 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.75 or 1.00028537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07255236 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $152.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.