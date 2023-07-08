Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.62. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 53,613 shares trading hands.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

