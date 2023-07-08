EMCOR Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,382. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

