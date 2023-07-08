Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is tru Independence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Energizer accounts for about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.25% of Energizer worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $95,137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

