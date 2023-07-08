EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $158.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NPO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $135.16.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.