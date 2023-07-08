Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

