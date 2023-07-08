Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
