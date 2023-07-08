Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,292.00 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

