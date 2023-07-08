Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviri in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Enviri Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Enviri has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Enviri by 71.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviri by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enviri by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 802,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

