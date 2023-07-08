Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.