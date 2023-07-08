Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,817 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.63 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

