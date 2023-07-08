Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,817 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMFree Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Saturday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.63 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

