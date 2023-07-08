Escroco Emerald 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.40 Million (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $42.83 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded down 72% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.14728999 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,082,156.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

