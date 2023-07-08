Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $117.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.86 or 0.00062420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,220.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00324582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00884783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00551120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00137127 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,847,029 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

