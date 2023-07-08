Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.77 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $223.77 billion and $5.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,861.54 or 0.06154517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,152 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

