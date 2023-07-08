Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Shares of Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRCFree Report) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 8,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Evercel Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Evercel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 57.6%.

Evercel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.