Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 8,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Evercel Trading Down 7.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Evercel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 57.6%.
Evercel Company Profile
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
