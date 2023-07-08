Evercore ISI Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $35.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.