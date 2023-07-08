Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE RE opened at $351.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.63 and its 200-day moving average is $357.81. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,942,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,053,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

(Free Report

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

