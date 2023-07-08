Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 1,806 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $132,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,463,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.