Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 191 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.