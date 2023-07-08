Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 880 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 443,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 3,214,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

