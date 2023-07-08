Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 8.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.15% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $527,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $156.98. 1,090,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,591. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

