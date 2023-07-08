Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,461. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

