Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $60.68 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.38% of FactSet Research Systems worth $60,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.57. The stock had a trading volume of 350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

