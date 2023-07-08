Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 9,300 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJFree Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,135,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,207,000 after acquiring an additional 549,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 213,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275.

