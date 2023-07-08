Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 9,300 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,135,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,207,000 after acquiring an additional 549,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 213,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275.

