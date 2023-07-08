Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,425,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 2,738,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.