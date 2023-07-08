Exane Asset Management Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,567,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 12.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.17. 2,903,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,433. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

