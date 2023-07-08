Exane Asset Management Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,567,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 12.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.17. 2,903,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,433. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
