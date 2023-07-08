Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.90. 1,153,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,439. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

