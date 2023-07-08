Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$25,480.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286.65.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$538.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.64.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0636516 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fiera Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.