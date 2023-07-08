Financial Review: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) vs. Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 5 10 3 0 1.89 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $68.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Semantix has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.36%. Given Semantix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.88% 18.63% 12.90% Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.43 billion 1.71 $2.29 billion $4.49 14.55 Semantix $50.76 million 3.72 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Semantix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. The company offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It also provides solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, the creation of personalized user experience, and acceleration of digital engineering services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

