Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $927,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.73. 332,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,518. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.